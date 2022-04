The State Border Guard Service notes a gradual increase in the number of returning Ukrainians.

The State Border Guard Service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, over 77,000 people and more than 17,000 vehicles crossed the western borders of Ukraine with the European Union and Moldova during the day on April 14, the passenger flow on the western section of the border remains stable.

At the same time, about 42,000 people left Ukraine over the past day, more than 26,000 of them crossed the border with Poland, the rest proceeded to other EU member states and Moldova.

"More than 34,000 people arrived in Ukraine over the past 24 hours, more than 30,000 of which are Ukrainians. Passenger traffic for arrivals in Ukraine is gradually increasing. More than 420 vehicles with humanitarian cargo have been issued," the statement says.

The State Border Guard Service reminds that you can track the workload of checkpoints for crossing the border to the EU and Moldova (in Chernivtsi region) on Facebook of the Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service, where the data is updated every three hours.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, according to the State Border Guard Service, on March 15, almost 92,000 people and more than 13,000 vehicles crossed the state border of Ukraine with the EU and Moldova: more than 75,000 people left Ukraine, more than 16,000 people arrived in Ukraine, 13,000 of which are Ukrainians, the vast majority are men.

According to the Office of the President, as of March 24, 435,000 Ukrainians returned from abroad to Ukraine during the month of the war.

As of March 24, 2.2 million Ukrainians and 275,000 foreigners have left Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.