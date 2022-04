A group of Ukrainian and international experts analyzing the real impact of the sanctions applied against Russia have discovered shipments of Kazakh oil with some of the secretly loaded Russian oil.

The Office of the President has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Experts track the energies supply routes through which Russia is trying to finance its "war machine".

Information to the group is provided by both international experts and governments of other countries and even intelligence.

Besides, the group uses network analysis software to establish relationships between disparate data.

The program analyzes the behavior of ships, taking into account various information, such as declared cargo, route and insurance data, as well as historical navigation patterns in various weather and market conditions.

In this way, it is even possible see the tonnage of cargo on board the ship and understand if there is a suspicion that there may be more cargo on board than stated.

"A group of experts has already managed to detect shipments of Kazakh oil, which they believe, may contain part of the secretly loaded Russian oil," Oleh Ustenko, economic adviser to the President, said in a statement.

According to him, in such cases, warnings are sent to the relevant governments and companies, as well as transferred to Ukrainian ministries.

The current approach involves using satellites in low orbits to receive signals from onboard radars that are used for navigation and collision avoidance, so sailors are reluctant to turn them off.

New signal processing software determines the geolocation of the signal source, sometimes within a few hundred meters.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Ministry of Infrastructure said earlier that the new sanctions of the European Commission contain tools to circumvent them.