Interior Minister Adviser Denysenko Convinced That Current Hostilities In Donbas Will Determine Course Of War

Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs Vadym Denysenko is convinced that the current hostilities in Donbas will determine the course of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

He said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

“Now the key events are taking place in Donbas. The outcome of the battle for it will at least determine how the course of the war will continue,” Denysenko said.

According to him, these 2-3 weeks of key battles for Donetsk and Luhansk regions will show what will happen next.

"Either (Russian President Vladimir) Putin will run out of steam and be forced to go into negotiation processes, or after Donbas he will try to move on in order to cling to the occupied territories," the adviser to the minister made such forecasts.

Denysenko noted that Russia will try to reach the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the Western allies with a request to arm Ukraine before the battle for Donbas and announced a list of necessary weapons.