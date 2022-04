In Mariupol, Russian invaders began exhuming bodies buried in the courtyards of residential buildings. The Mariupol City Council reports this on Telegram.

"A new level of "cleansings" from the occupiers. According to residents of Mariupol in the city, Russian troops began the process of exhuming bodies that had previously been buried in the courtyards of residential buildings," the statement says.

Moreover, the invaders forbid the burial of people killed by them. Each yard has its own caretaker, who does not allow Mariupol residents the burial of their killed relatives or friends.

“Given that Ukrainian intelligence has recorded 13 mobile crematoria in Mariupol, it can be assumed that the Russian occupying troops are trying by all means to cover up the traces of their war crimes in our city. But they will not succeed, the whole world is already recording numerous crimes of the Russian army in Mariupol. Every criminal will be punished!” the City Council added.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Azov command considers the deblocking of Mariupol to be real.

Earlier, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, admitted that as a result of hostilities in Mariupol, up to 22,000 residents of the city could be killed.