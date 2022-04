The loss of personnel of the Russian troops on April 14 increased by 100 to 19,900 killed, and the Ukrainian military also destroyed 14 enemy tanks, 2 aircraft and 1 helicopter over the past day. At the same time, from February 24 to April 15, the total losses of personnel of Russian troops on the territory of Ukraine amounted to approximately 20,000 people.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Since the beginning of the war, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed 756 Russian tanks, 163 aircraft, 144 helicopters and 66 air defense systems.

Destroyed:

163 aircraft;

144 helicopters;

756 tanks;

1,976 armored fighting vehicles;

366 artillery systems;

66 air defense systems;

122 multiple launch rocket systems;

76 tanks with fuels and lubricants;

135 UAVs of the operational-tactical level;

8 ships/light speedboats;

1,443 vehicles;

25 units of special equipment;

4 tactical ballistic missile systems.

It is emphasized that the data are being specified, since the high intensity of hostilities complicates the calculation.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Arestovych said that two weeks of heavy fighting would take place in Donbas and their fate would determine the second phase of the war.

Meanwhile, the Russian Federation itself shelled the village of Klimovo in Bryansk region, but blamed Ukraine for this.