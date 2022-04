On April 15, the invaders raised Russian flags in the occupied Skadovsk of Kherson region. This was announced by the mayor of the city Oleksandr Yakovlev on Facebook.

"This morning in Skadovsk, the invaders removed the flags of Ukraine from the city council building and from the flagpole in the city center. They attached their tricolors. Thus, they say that in the future they bear full responsibility for everything that happens in the city and the community," he said.

According to him, the Skadovsk city council will not cooperate with the occupiers, so today not a single employee of the executive committee will work in the building under the Russian flag.

"Regardless of external circumstances and tenure, our service to Ukraine, our native city and our community continues. Whatever flags the invaders hang on buildings and squares, they can never replace the colors of our yellow fields and blue sky. These colors are in the heart of every Ukrainian," Yakovlev added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian troops are entering and deploying in Oleshky of Kherson region. The occupiers erected a Russian flag over the administration.