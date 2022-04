Ships of the Standing NATO Maritime Group 1 (SNMG1) have entered the Baltic Sea to take part in exercises with neighboring Allies.

This was reported by Yevropeiska Pravda online media with reference to the Estonian portal ERR.

It is reported that this group consists of five ships and is led by the frigate of the Royal Navy of the Netherlands "De Zeven Provincien."

Part of the SNMG1 ships entered the Baltic Sea on Thursday. The remaining ships will arrive at the Tallinn port terminal on Friday.

The primary task is to demonstrate the presence of allies in the Baltic Sea Region and to conduct joint exercises with the Estonian Navy.

The North Atlantic Alliance regularly deploys naval forces in the Baltic Sea to maintain defense capabilities in accordance with treaty commitments.

Three frigates already standing in the port came from the international northern waters of Norway. There they were at an exercise called Cold Response.

NATO ships will be idle at the terminal for at least another week, and will be replaced by another group of Allied naval forces next week.

As Ukrainian News reported, the CIA director believes that Putin may order the use of tactical or low-power nuclear weapons.

In addition, Poland and NATO are ready for war with Russia if it crosses the "red line."