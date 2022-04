There are fears about threat of a nuclear strike from Russia – Arestovych

An adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, Oleksii Arestovych, says he has concerns over the threat of a nuclear strike from Russia.

He said this in an interview for Mark Feigin, TSN reports.

"I think that the 'a bully has lost his mind' and wants to use some nuclear weapons. At least there are such fears. He has begun to understand that he is the ghost of defeat…," said the adviser to the head of the Presidential Office.

"Although I watched his legs dance at Vostochnyi airfield as he moved his hands, I can say that this is an articulation of an anxious man with great internal conflict, with a strong belief in his wrongdoing and future prospects," Arestovych explained.

According to his forecasts, in the event of Russia's use of nuclear weapons, Putin will receive the same or proportionate retaliatory strike.

"There is always a temptation to use all the arguments. Well, they swung tactical nuclear weapons. What's next? And then, they will hit in response, most likely. Maybe not a nuclear, but some significant hit, or with such forces that Vladimir Vladimirovich won’t cope with," the adviser to the head of Presidential Office said.

He added that when the whole world looks at the ruins, "it will understand that we are dealing with a mad maniac who does not stop at anything."

As Ukrainian News reported, CIA Director William Burns warned that the threat of using tactical nuclear weapons by Russia should not be taken lightly.

In addition, the sunken cruiser Moskva could have nuclear warheads.