Two nuclear warheads could have been on board of the Russian cruiser Moskva, which sank the day before.

This was announced by Andrii Klymenko, a project manager at the Black Sea Institute for Strategic Studies / editor-in-chief of the BlackSeaNews portal.

"Friends, experts, say that there are two nuclear warheads on board of the Moskva warship (perhaps for many this is going to be a news, but it is so, this ship is a carrier of nuclear weapons). Where are these warheads? Where were they at the moment of the explosion? Where is the point on the map? Coordinates? This is the competence of the UN Security Council, the IAEA," he wrote.

Klymenko calls on the Black Sea coastal states, Turkey, Romania, Bulgaria, and Georgia, to join immediately in establishing all the circumstances of the situation and resolving this issue.

We will remind, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation officially recognized loss of the flagship of the Black Sea fleet of the missile cruiser Moskva in the waters of the Black Sea.

On April 13, volunteer Serge Marco reported on social media that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had struck the Moskva missile cruiser using Neptune anti-ship missiles.

The next day, April 14, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that an incident had occurred on the ship, as a result of which it had received serious damage.

At the same time, the official version of the Russian side is a fire with the subsequent detonation of ammunition.

According to Forbes, the damaged (and already sunk) cruiser Moskva is the most expensive loss of the Russian army during the war against Ukraine. The cost of the ship is estimated at USD 750 million.