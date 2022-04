Elimination Of Moskva And Saratov Warships Will Force Russia To Reconsider Its Position In Black Sea – British

After Russia had lost major warships of Saratov and Moskva, Russian authorities now might reconsider their positions in the Black Sea.

This was reported by the British Ministry of Defense on Twitter.

The agency stressed that the cruiser Moskva, being the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, played a key role as a command ship and an air defense unit.

At the same time, intelligence notes that since the invasion of Ukraine, Russia has already damaged two key naval facilities, the first of which was the Alligator-class landing ship Saratov on March 24.

"Both events are likely to force Russia to reconsider its maritime position in the Black Sea," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News reported, the Russian Defense Ministry admitted the death of the missile cruiser Moskva.

According to Forbes, the cruiser Moskva was the most expensive loss of the Russian army during the war against Ukraine. The cost of the ship is estimated at USD 750 million.