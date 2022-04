The night in Odesa region was calm but to the sound of the air alert. The Armed Forces of Ukraine downed an enemy drone.

The spokesperson for the Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhii Bratchuk has written this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, he urged locals not to ignore the air alert, and in case of its on everyone should find safety in shelters.

As Ukrainian News reported, on April 14, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed 8 enemy attacks in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Earlier, in the center of Odesa from the index of sister cities removed plaques with the names of Russian settlements.

Meanwhile, Director of the Central Intelligence Agency William Burns warned that a threat of using tactical nuclear weapons by Russia should not be taken lightly.