Kyivoblgaz restores gas supply to 27,300 subscribers in Kyiv region

The Kyivoblgaz joint-stock company restored gas supply to 27,252 thousand subscribers in Kyiv region.

This is stated in the message of the Regional Gas Company (RGC), Ukrainian News reports.

On April 13, gas supply to 3,553 consumers in Kyiv region was completely restored.

As Ukrainian News reported, as of April 11, emergency crews of gas distribution companies restored gas supply to 15,000 customers in Kyiv region.

Kyivoblgaz is a part of the Regional Gas Company and is engaged in gas transportation through distribution pipelines, and also sells gas in Kyiv region.

The Regional Gas Company is a service company providing financial, legal and technological consulting services.