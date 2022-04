Russian Military Unsuccessfully Trying To Capture Popasna And Rubizhne – General Staff

The Russian military is unsuccessfully trying to capture Popasna and Rubizhne in Luhansk region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed eight enemy attacks over the past 24 hours.

The Ukrainian military also destroyed four tanks, six armored personnel carriers, four infantry fighting vehicles, and one enemy artillery system.

As Ukrainian News reported, the Russian occupiers stormed Mariupol on April 13, but to no avail.

The Russian army continues to build up an aviation group near Ukraine's eastern border and is strengthening its artillery units.

Russian occupation forces have stationed 13 mobile crematoria in blocked Mariupol. With their help, the occupiers want to clean the streets of the city from the bodies of dead civilians.