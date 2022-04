Ukrenergo To Restore All Power Grids In Kyiv And Chernihiv Regions By Early May

The Ukrenergo national energy company is planning to restore all power grids in Kyiv and Chernihiv regions by early May.

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the chairperson of the board of Ukrenergo, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News reported, the Energy Community has decided to establish an Energy Support Fund of Ukraine to counter the consequences of the Russian invasion.