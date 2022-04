President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed an investigation into Russian crimes and talks with Russia with President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron.

Zelenskyy has written this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In turn, Macron said on Twitter that in connection with the 50th day of the war in Ukraine, he once again expressed his solidarity with Zelenskyy with his desire to end the conflict.

He also noted that during the 50 days of the war, France supplied Ukraine with military equipment worth more than EUR 100 million and will provide additional opportunities, in addition, Europe will mobilize EUR 1.5 billion to equip Ukrainian forces and will continue to do so.

Macron also noted that heinous crimes have been committed in Ukraine and that French representatives at the crime scene are helping Ukrainian and international justice to gather evidence and establish responsibility. He stressed that the Russian authorities will have to be held accountable and that there is no peace without justice.

Macron also said that in support of Ukraine, France will supply 24 fire engines and ambulances, as well as 50 tons of rescue equipment, adding that this is the second column in a month.

As Ukrainian News reported, Zelenskyy said on April 13 that he intends to discuss with Macron his position on Russia's genocide in Ukraine.

Macron had publicly refused to call the crimes of the Russian army in Ukraine genocide because he considers Ukrainians and Russians to be fraternal peoples.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed disappointment that Macron did not recognize Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide.