Putin's Threat To Use Nuclear Weapons Should Not Be Taken Lightly - CIA Director

William Burns, director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), warned that the threat of the use of tactical nuclear weapons by the Russian Federation should not be taken lightly.

He made the corresponding statement today, April 14, reports the American television channel CNN.

“Given the potential desperation of President Putin and the Russian leadership, given the setbacks that they've faced so far militarily, none of us can take lightly the threat posed by a potential resort to tactical nuclear weapons or low yield nuclear weapons,” he said in public remarks at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

He stressed that American intelligence is closely monitoring this, but at the moment the United States does not see a real threat to the use of nuclear weapons by Russia.

"While we've seen some rhetorical posturing on the part of the Kremlin about moving to higher nuclear alert levels, so far we haven't seen a lot of practical evidence of the kind of deployments or military dispositions that would reinforce that concern - but we watch for that very intently,” Burns said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, recently, threats to the use of nuclear weapons have repeatedly sounded from Russian officials. So, today, April 14, Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev said that Russia intends to deploy nuclear weapons in the Baltic in response to the entry of Sweden and Finland into NATO.

We also reported that at the end of March, Russian Deputy Ambassador to the UN Dmitry Polyansky announced the right of the Russian Federation to use nuclear weapons in response to a possible NATO provocation.