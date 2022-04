Biden Says He Is Ready To Personally Come To Kyiv

President of the United States Joe Biden has said he is ready to come to Kyiv. He told reporters about this during a landing on a plane at Joint Base Andrews of the U.S. Naval Aviation, the White House said today, April 14.

The journalist asked the U.S. President if senior officials were going to visit Ukraine. Biden said that this decision is under consideration. The journalist clarified who could be sent to Kyiv, to which Biden jokingly asked: "Are you ready to go?"

"And you?" retorted the representative of the media.

To which the U.S. President replied: "Yes."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 13, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed during a telephone conversation to tighten sanctions against Russia.

On April 12, Biden called Russian leader Vladimir Putin a dictator, and the war he unleashed in Ukraine - genocide.

On March 26, Biden said that Putin should not remain in power.