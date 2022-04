The Azov Special Forces Regiment, whose fighters, together with other units, have been holding Mariupol surrounded by Russian troops for more than a month and a half, consider it possible to release the city.

The corresponding statement in the commentary for Radio Liberty was made by the deputy commander of Azov, Captain Sviatoslav Palamar.

"We have hope, we are struggling with optimism and we are waiting for the decisive actions of our military-political leadership regarding the release of the city, regarding the victory in this war," he said.

Palamar noted that Azov considers it possible to release the city from the Russian occupation forces.

He recalled that none of the experts and analysts considered it possible that the garrison of Mariupol could restrain the superior enemy forces for so long.

The deputy commander of Azov added that now the fighters of the regiment have enough fighting spirit to defend the city for as long as necessary.

We will remind, on Wednesday, April 13, the adviser to the head of the Office of the President Oleksii Arestovych said that the soldiers of the 36th Marine Brigade located in Mariupol made an attempt to join the Azov Regiment

Later, Arestovych said that parts of the marines managed to join the Azov fighters, and another group tried to break into another place, as a result of which it came under heavy enemy fire, suffered heavy losses and was forced to surrender.

We also wrote that Russian troops intend to throw all forces to capture Mariupol in order to establish control over the city until May 9.