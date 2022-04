On Thursday, April 14, 2,557 people were evacuated along humanitarian corridors.

Iryna Vereshchuk, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, announced this on her Telegram channel.

Vereshchuk noted that 2,332 people arrived from Mariupol and Berdiansk by their own transport in Zaporizhzhia. Of these:

289 people - from Mariupol;

2,043 people - residents of the cities of Zaporizhzhia region (Polohy, Vasylivka, Berdiansk and Melitopol).

In addition, 225 people were evacuated from Lysychansk, Severodonetsk, Rubizhne, Kreminna and Popasna, Luhansk region.

"The regime of silence on the part of the occupation forces was not ensured again," Vereshchuk summed up.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine returned 22 military and 8 civilians during the exchange of prisoners with Russia on Thursday, April 14.

Earlier it was reported that Ukraine returned 12 military and 14 civilians during the exchange of prisoners with Russia on Saturday, April 9.