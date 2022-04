Forces Of Russian Troops In Donbas Concentrated On Capture Of Popasna, Severodonetsk And Sloviansk

The Russian occupation forces in the Donbas continue to make attempts to knock out units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from key cities in the region. At the same time, the enemy concentrated his main efforts on the capture of Popasna, Severodonetsk, Rubizhne and Sloviansk.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its evening operational update.

It is noted that the Donetsk direction remains the most tense section of hostilities with the Russian invaders. There, enemy units, with the support of aviation and artillery, continue to attack in certain directions.

"The main efforts are focused on establishing control over the settlements of Popasna, Rubizhne, Severodonetsk and Slovyansk," it was reported.

During the day, the enemy tried to break through the defenses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of not achieve success and was forced to retreat to their positions.

The enemy also continued to launch air strikes on Mariupol, which has been under siege for more than a month and a half.

Recall that this morning the General Staff announced that over the past day, April 13, in the Donbas, the Ukrainian military repulsed eight attacks by the Russian occupation forces.

According to available information, Ukrainian servicemen have more than 10 units of enemy military equipment, including a tank and an artillery system.

We also wrote that according to Ukrainian intelligence, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue to increase the aviation group at airfields near Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The General Staff believes that the Russian army is regrouping and concentrating troops in order to conduct a major offensive in the Donbas and the south of Ukraine in the near future.