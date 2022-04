2 large machine-building enterprises are moving to Lviv region.

Chairman of the Lviv Regional State Administration Maksym Kozytskyi wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"2 large Ukrainian machine-building enterprises are moving to Lviv region. The first enterprise is LLC UK Wind Farms of Ukraine, which is part of the group of companies PJSC Kramatorsk Heavy Machine Tool Plant, which has created a modern full-cycle production. The company designs, builds, installs wind turbines, generates and supplies electricity. The enterprise from Kramatorsk uses the most of the energy potential of Ukraine. Pozhmashyna is an enterprise that has been operating for 90 years. It is a market leader in fire, specialized and agricultural equipment,” he wrote.

According to Kozytskyi, a third of Pozhmashyna will be moved from Chernihiv region to Lviv region, while after the war they plan to leave part of the production, as well as start the production of trucks, which will create new jobs.

"Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 79 enterprises have relocated to Lviv region. Of these, 32 are already operating. Those who wish to move and work continue to contact us. The Investment Policy Department of the Lviv Regional State Administration has already processed 347 applications for the relocation of production facilities," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, as of April 14, 300 enterprises have been moved from the war zone to safe locations.