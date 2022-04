Moldova Accuses Russian Federation Of Trying To Recruit Its Citizens To War With Ukraine

Moldova has accused the Russian army of trying to recruit its country's citizens to war against Ukraine. This was reported by Reuters, citing a statement by Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu today, April 14.

Popescu said that representatives of the Moldovan Foreign Ministry regularly meet with the Russian ambassador and that Moldova's position on this issue is very clear.

Earlier, British military intelligence reported that Moscow was trying to replenish its armed forces in Ukraine by recruiting men in the unrecognized "Transnistrian Moldavian Republic."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 24, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that Russian curators of local authorities in unrecognized Transnistria were spreading rumors about being drawn into the war with Ukraine.

On April 6, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that preparations were being made at the Tiraspol airfield in Transnistria to receive aircraft and did not rule out that the Russians would try to use Transnistria to support the offensive in the South Buh direction.

On April 7, Colonel Bohdan Senyk, head of the Public Relations Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that Ukrainian air defense systems would shoot down military aircraft of the Russian Federation when they tried to get into the territory of the unrecognized "Transnistrian Moldavian Republic."