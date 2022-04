Canada To Send Military To Poland To Help Ukrainian Refugees

Canadian Minister of National Defence Anita Anand has announced the sending to Poland of a group of 150 troops to assist Ukrainian refugees who are fleeing the country due to the military aggression of the Russian Federation.

She made the corresponding statement today, April 14, reports Reuters.

The military will provide general support, psychological services and provide limited medical care to Ukrainian refugees in reception centers across Poland, Anand said.

According to her, Canadian servicemen will also support the Polish-led humanitarian aid task force and help Ukrainians with resettlement in Canada.

Recall, on March 30, the Canadian parliament previously supported a visa-free regime with Ukraine. The final decision should be considered by the government of the country.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 10, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees said that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, more than 4.5 million Ukrainians have been forced to leave their homeland.

We also reported that the European Union granted refugees from Ukraine the right to live and work for a period of three years.