MP Medvedchuk To Be Deprived Of Mandate After Court Decision And Its Entry Into Force - Stefanchuk

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk said that MP Viktor Medvedchuk (Opposition Platform - For Life faction) will be deprived of his mandate after the court passes a sentence against the parliamentarian and its entry into force.

He said this on the air of the telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Article 81 of the Constitution defines seven cases of depriving a person of MP mandate. Criminal proceedings are underway against Medvedchuk, and as soon as we receive a court decision that has entered into legal force, this will be the basis for depriving him of MP mandate," Stefanchuk said.

The article of the Basic Law voiced by the speaker regulates the issue of early termination of the powers of MP of Ukraine, among the grounds for termination of powers is the entry into force of a guilty verdict against a parliamentarian.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the court arrested 154 objects of movable and immovable property of Medvedchuk and his wife Oksana Marchenko, in particular, 26 cars, 30 land plots, 23 houses, 32 apartments and 17 parking spaces were arrested.

Medvedchuk escaped from house arrest and hid in a private house in Kyiv.

He was detained while trying to escape abroad.