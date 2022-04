Member of Parliament from the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak said that the activities of the Opposition Platform - For Life faction in the Verkhovna Rada were suspended, and MPs Dmytro Isaenko and Anatolii Burmich also left the faction.

Zhelezniak wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The decision of the National Security and Defense Council to suspend the activities of the Opposition Platform - For Life and the activities of the Opposition Platform - For Life faction in the Verkhovna Rada has been announced," the MP wrote.

According to the statement, MPs Isaenko and Burmich left the Opposition Platform - For Life faction before that.

Zhelezniak also said that the Opposition Platform - For Life had initiated the recall of the co-chairman of the faction Vadym Rabinovych from his post and the election of Yurii Boiko as the head of the Opposition Platform - For Life.

Earlier, Boiko, in a commentary to Radio Liberty, reported that a parliamentary group would be created from the remaining members in the faction.

Also on April 13, Chairman of the Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk said on the air of the national telethon that the Opposition Platform - For Life Faction "will no longer be in Parliament in the near future."

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on March 20, the National Security and Defense Council decided to suspend the activities of 11 parties, including the Opposition Platform - For Life, the Opposition Bloc, the Sharii Party, and the Nashi party of Yevhen Muraev.

Earlier, 10 MPs left the faction.