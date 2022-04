The number of newly reported telecom fraud cases in China has declined for nine consecutive months starting June 2021, owing to China's intensified crackdown on such crimes, showed official figures unveiled. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

"Over the past year, a total of 394,000 criminal cases involving telecom fraud have been investigated nationwide and 634,000 criminal suspects have been arrested, marking a year-on-year increase of 28.5% and 76.%, respectively", – said Du Hangwei, deputy minister of public security.

In the last 12 months, authorities in China have busted 12,000 groups for illegal border crossing and arrested 51,000 suspects for involvement in human smuggling, according to official figures.