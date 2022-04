UK To Support Sweden And Finland In Their Bid To Become NATO Members

British Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss said the United Kingdom was ready to support Sweden and Finland in their quest to become members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

She wrote about this in her Twitter account.

“Russian threats towards the Nordic & Baltic states are not new and only strengthen our unity. Sweden and Finland are free to choose their future without interference - the UK will support whatever they decide,” she wrote.

Recall that against the background of the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, the authorities of Sweden and Finland announced their readiness to become members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Finland's bid is expected to be submitted in June, followed by Sweden.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, April 13, a debate began in the Finnish government, as a result of which the country may apply for NATO membership in the coming weeks.

On the same day, the Swedish edition of SvD, citing its own sources, reported that Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson intends to apply for the country's membership in NATO by the end of June.

Earlier, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov called NATO a "tool of confrontation" and warned that expanding the alliance would not lead to stability in Europe.

And today, April 14, Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev warned that the Russian Federation intends to deploy nuclear weapons in the Baltic if Sweden and Finland become NATO members.