The Verkhovna Rada recognized the actions of the Russian Federation in Ukraine during the invasion in 2022 as genocide of the Ukrainian people and called on the international community to recognize the genocide.

363 MPs voted for the adoption of resolution 7276, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Verkhovna Rada recognized the acts committed by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and its political and military leadership during the last phase of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022, as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

The MPs also appealed to the United Nations, the European Parliament, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, the governments and parliaments of foreign states regarding the recognition of the genocide of the Ukrainian people committed by Russia, as well as crimes against humanity and war crimes on the territory of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the world is responsible for the war in Ukraine.