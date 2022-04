The Verkhovna Rada has appointed Ruslan Strelets as Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources.

Yaroslav Zhelezniak, MP from the Holos faction, announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On November 3, 2021, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Strelets as Acting Minister of Environmental Protection, in July 2020 he was appointed as Deputy Minister for the Protection of the Environment and Natural Resources for Digital Development Issues, Digital Transformation and Digitalization.

Previously, Strelets worked as director of the Department of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on November 3, 2021, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Roman Abramovskyi.