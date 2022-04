The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is preparing to carry out large-scale restoration work in Ukraine.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to her, Russia's invasion of Ukraine is devastating for the Ukrainian economy and caused shock around the world.

"We know from world experience that conflict is the enemy of development and prosperity. The high cost of war has crippled and continues to cripple so many countries. Since we hope for peace, we must do everything possible to help Ukraine and all affected countries," Georgieva said.

At the same time, she clarified that for its part, the IMF provided emergency financing in the amount of USD 1.4 billion.

These funds are allocated to help Ukraine meet immediate spending needs.

Last week, the IMF also launched a special account that provides a safe path for further financing of Ukraine.

