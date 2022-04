For some men of draft age, there will be reservations, since a large number of people are needed to restore cities. Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov said this in an interview for the New Time. Business today, April 14.

Kubrakov said that truck drivers fell under the reservation to engage in delivery. The Minister of Infrastructure pointed out that many people will be needed to restore the cities destroyed by the Russian invaders.

"I think exactly for a part of some people there will be reservations. As it was, for example, with truck drivers in logistics companies. In the early days, they too faced this problem that there are trucks, supermarket chains that need to transport food, but no drivers. Now more or less the issue has been resolved. We book some part of the people for such tasks, they do not do anything else," Kubrakov emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of April 11, the total amount of direct documented damage to infrastructure, based on public sources alone, has already reached USD 80.4 billion.

Damage to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant caused by the invaders made UAH 18.3 billion.

As of March 8, the damage to transport infrastructure from the war amounted to more than USD 10 billion.