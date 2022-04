On Thursday, April 14, Russian troops fired at the vicinity of the city of Horodnia in Chernihiv region. There are no casualties as a result of the attack. It is reported by Suspіlne with reference to the deputy mayor of Horodnia Ihor Lakhneko.

So, it is reported that the shelling occurred at about two o'clock in the afternoon. However, he did not specify from what weapon the shelling was.

It is noted that the information about the shelling of Horodnia was also confirmed to the publication by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Andrii Kuzhel. He suggested it was a missile strike.

