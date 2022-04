In the Russian Federation, special services have begun implementing a plan to carry out terrorist attacks to increase anti-Ukrainian hysteria in Russia. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council.

So, it is reported that, as of April 14, several "terrorist attacks" have already occurred at the Russian border checkpoint, of which the Russian leadership accuses Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

In particular, the propaganda media, with reference to the governor of the Kursk region, said that on April 13 there was a shelling of the Russian border unit in the Korenevsky district. The report said the shelling came from a forest belt on Ukrainian territory;

Also, the FSB of the Russian Federation reported that a border checkpoint in the Bryansk region was fired upon from Ukraine, as a result of the shelling of which two cars were damaged, no one was injured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Main Intelligence Directorate assumed that the Russian special services were planning terrorist attacks on their territory and missile attacks on Crimea.

Also in Russia, Ukraine was accused of shelling residential buildings in the Bryansk region.