The border department of the FSB of the Russian Federation has announced the shelling of the Bryansk region, accusing Ukraine of this. This was reported by the Russian edition of Interfax today, April 14.

"On April 13, the Novye Yurkovichi automobile checkpoint was subjected to mortar fire from Ukraine. At the time of the shelling, there were more than 30 Ukrainian refugees traveling to the Russian Federation at the checkpoint, who were evacuated by the measures taken. Seven people were injured after mortar shelling of the territory of the Klimovsky district of the Bryansk region," it was reported.

The publication indicates that the governor of the Bryansk region, Aleksandr Bogomaz, "confirmed" the shelling allegedly from the Ukrainian side and called the Armed Forces of Ukraine guilty: "The Armed Forces of Ukraine fired at the village of Klimovo. As a result of the shelling, two residential buildings were injured, there are victims among the residents. The relevant services, the Ministry of Emergency Situations are working on the spot. People are now receiving all the necessary medical care," Bogomaz wrote.

Russian Telegram channels publish a video of the fire and write that the settlement allegedly came under fire from Ukraine, and there are victims.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 3, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba warned that Russia was preparing provocations with shelling of its territories in order to blame Ukraine for them.

On March 23, the governor of the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine said that a shell allegedly fired from the Ukrainian side had flown into the village.

On March 30, the General Staff of the Armed Forces reported that in Belgorod (Russia) there was an unauthorized detonation of ammunition due to disregard for safety rules and violations of transportation requirements.