Fourth Exchange Of Prisoners With Russia Takes Place, 30 Citizens Return To Ukraine - Vereshchuk

Ukraine returned 22 military and 8 civilians in an exchange of prisoners with Russia on Thursday, April 14.

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"By order of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, another, fourth exchange of prisoners of war took place today," she wrote.

Vereshchuk noted that 5 officers and 17 ordinary soldiers were exchanged, and 8 civilians were released, including 1 woman.

A total of 30 citizens have been released.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy is in favor of exchanging the detained Verkhovna Rada Member Viktor Medvedchuk (Opposition Platform - For Life faction) for Ukrainians captured by Russia. Zelenskyy said this in his traditional evening video address.

Ukraine returned 12 military and 14 civilians in an exchange of prisoners with Russia on Saturday, April 9.

Liudmyla Denisova, Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, said that Ukrainian soldiers who were captured by the Russian invaders were tortured and the invaders tried to break them morally so that they would appear in propaganda videos.