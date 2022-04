The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense released 2 Ukrainian pilots who were held captive by Russian invaders. Ivan Pepeliashko and Oleksii Chyzh were captured by the enemy near the village of Nova Basan, Chernihiv region, on March 8. This is stated in the message of the Main Intelligence Directorate.

It is reported that Ukrainian pilots, after numerous changes in places of detention, were taken to the pre-trial detention center of Kursk in the Russian Federation and were in a cell with 8 more of our officers.

Pepeliashko also noted that, despite serious injuries, in the pre-trial detention center most Ukrainians do not receive basic medical care. According to him, Russian officers, even during interrogations, admitted that their "blitzkrieg" had failed and that they had not been able to achieve their goals.

“They are really zombified! They ask if there are many Nazis in Ukraine,” says Pepeliashko: “They repeat that they want to liberate Ukraine from the Nazis. That we will soon live in one country again, and Poland will take Galicia. Just f*cked up..." reported in the Main Intelligence Directorate.

It is noted that the pilots are now in the hospital receiving medical care.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian occupiers took hostage crew members of the motor ships Аzburg under the flag of Dominica and Lady Augusta under the flag of Jamaica in the Mariupol Commercial Sea Port on April 10.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin rejected the possibility of exchanging Medvedchuk for captured Ukrainians.