Russia planned to take over Ukraine under the guise of a strategic exercise. One of the groupings of Russian troops received the task of capturing the left-bank part of Kyiv. This is stated in the message of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

So, it is reported that the military intelligence of Ukraine received documents that indicate the intentions of the Russian Federation to seize the capital of Ukraine. This is stated in the combat order to the commander of the 96th separate reconnaissance brigade, which he received from the headquarters of the 1st tank army of the western military district on the eve of the war, on the evening of February 23, along with a map.

The 8-page document defines the stages of the offensive and tasks for the personnel of the brigade.

As noted in the order, "the most dangerous group is deployed in the Chernihiv direction."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian President Vladimir Putin is interested in the eastern regions of Ukraine. A new offensive is being prepared there, according to British intelligence.

The storm of Mariupol by the Russian military was unsuccessful.

In the meantime, Russia is trying to bring forces to Donbas, which will be five times larger than the Ukrainian ones.

Earlier, Arestovych stated that two weeks of heavy fighting were coming in Donbas and their fate would determine the second phase of the war.