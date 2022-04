The flagship of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, the cruiser Moskva, carried 16 cruise missiles. Andrii Klymenko, editor-in-chief of BlackSeaNews, announced this on Facebook on April 14.

“After the Moskva missile cruiser with 16 cruise missiles was disabled, the total cruise missile salvo of the Russian Black Sea Fleet ships in the Black Sea decreased from 72 to 56,” the journalist emphasized.

According to him, there are 9 more Russian ships with Kalibr cruise missiles in the Black Sea:

frigate Admiral Essen (8 missiles)

frigate Admiral Makarov (8 missiles)

corvette Vyshny Volochek (8 missiles)

corvette Ingushetia (8 missiles)

corvette Grayvoron (8 missiles)

submarine Rostov-on-Don (4 missiles)

submarine Stary Oskol (4 missiles)

submarine Veliky Novgorod (4 missiles)

submarine Kolpino (4 missiles)

In total, in total, the Russians have 56 Caliber missiles in a salvo.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on the evening of April 13, it became known that in the Black Sea, the Ukrainian military shot down the Russian cruiser Moskva with a Neptune missile. Later, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation confirmed that the cruiser Moskva was seriously damaged.