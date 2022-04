Measure Of Restraint For Medvedchuk Should Be Chosen Today

On Thursday, the court plans to choose a measure of restraint for the Member of Parliament Viktor Medvedchuk, detained by SSU, who tried to escape to Russia.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a representative of law enforcement agencies.

"Today there should be a trial," the interlocutor said.

The investigation will ask for an uncontested arrest, that is, to confirm the measure of restraint in the form of detention, which was previously chosen by the court in Lviv for Medvedchuk in absentia.

The trial for Medvedchuk will be in Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, MP Viktor Medvedchuk, who escaped from house arrest, was hiding in a private house in Kyiv.

The operation to evacuate MP Viktor Medvedchuk (Opposition Platform - For Life) to Russia was prepared by the Federal Security Service of Russia using his doubles.

Oksana Marchenko recorded a video message in Russian to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy demanding "immediate release of her husband" Viktor Medvedchuk.

Medvedchuk was detained while trying to escape abroad.