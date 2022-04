Kyiv - Chop Highway Partially Closed. Travel Ban Will Be In Effect For At Least 3 Days

On Thursday, April 14, on the M-06 Kyiv - Chop road, the section from 49 to 52 kilometers will be closed. The traffic ban will be in effect for 3 days. This is stated in the message of Ukravtodor on Facebook.

So, it is reported that the passage on this site is closed for security reasons.

"For security reasons, travel on the M-06 Kyiv - Chop road in the section from 49 to 52 kilometers will be closed. This also applies to the entrances to the highway about 51 kilometer. The restrictions come into force today, April 14, at 9:30 a.m. and will last at least 3 days. Please take this information into account when planning your trips and choose alternative safe routes,” the statement reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, construction of a temporary crossing began on the Kyiv-Chop highway. The passage may open next week.

Earlier in Kyiv, the South Bridge was opened for any transport.

The Zhytomyr highway will be completely open for traffic in the coming days.

The Kyiv Subway from tomorrow, April 15, resumes the movement of trains on both gauges on the blue and green lines.