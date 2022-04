Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu with a massive heart attack ended up in intensive care. He's hooked up to life support machines. In addition, about 20 Russian generals were arrested.

This was announced by Russian-Israeli public figure, former co-owner of Yukos, Leonid Nevzlin.

Referring to his own sources in Moscow, Nevzlin noted that Shoigu suffered a massive heart attack, and it is not known whether the Russian Defense Minister will survive.

“Shoigu has dropped out of the game, he may become disabled if he survives. He suddenly had a massive heart attack, he is in intensive care, connected to devices. There are rumors that the heart attack could have arisen not from natural causes,” he said.

Nevzlin's sources also report mass arrests among the top military leadership of the occupying state. At least 20 staff generals were detained - allegedly on charges of embezzling funds from the army, which led to Russia's crushing defeat in the war against Ukraine.

"20 generals of the Defense Ministry were arrested. All staff officers. Everything is clear here - the total embezzlement of funds for the preparation of the Ukrainian leadership and the population for the solemn meeting of the army of liberators from Russia. Since 2014, about USD 10 billion allocated by Putin for the preparation of the blitzkrieg has been stolen," the ex-official said.

“A criminal case is being prepared against Arkady Dvorkovich, he is expected to testify against his colleagues and friends. FSB sources say that if he does not make a deal with the investigation, he will be transferred to the Matrosskaya Tishina or Lefortovo pre-trial detention center. Surkov is under house arrest, he is suspected of stealing money allocated for preparations for war, this is the same case under which 20 generals were arrested," Nevzlin wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, former member of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Ilya Ponomarev announced the detention of the former adviser to the President of Russia Vladislav Surkov. He has been accused in the case of embezzlement in Donbas since 2014.

On March 23, Russian media reported the disappearance of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu from public space. Later, Shoigu was shown at a silent meeting with Putin.