An assault on Mariupol by the Russian military was unsuccessful.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Donetske and Tavriiske directions, the enemy fought in the areas of Sloviyansk, Popasna, and Kurakhove and conducted assault operations in Mariupol. They had no success," the ministry said.

According to the General Staff, fighting continues in Mariupol.

At the expense of individual units of the 2nd Combined Arms Army of the Central Military District, the enemy group in the Severodonetsk area is being strengthened.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian army continues to build up its aviation group near the eastern border of Ukraine and reinforces artillery units.

In Mariupol, while trying to break through, part of the 36th Marine Brigade was taken prisoner by the Russians.

The Russian occupation forces have placed 13 mobile crematoriums in the blocked Mariupol. With their help, the invaders want to clear the streets of the city from the bodies of dead civilians.

The Russian military are advancing in the area of ​​Azovstal and the seaport in Mariupol.