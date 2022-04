The Armed Forces of Ukraine have hit the positions of Russian invaders in Chornobayivka in Kherson region for the 15th time.

Adviser to the head of the Presidential Office Oleksii Arestovych has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Arestovych also confirmed the elimination of the Moskva [Moscow] flag warship.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March, Russia took a considerable part of its helicopters from the airfield in Chornobayivka.

On March 18, Ukrainian military men eliminated a command unit of the southern military okrug of Russia along with the army command in Chornobayivka.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Chornobayivka will become part of the war history.