Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Pierre James Trudeau, following President of the United States Joseph Biden, has called Russia's actions during the invasion of Ukraine genocide.

NDTV writes about it.

Thus, the Canadian prime minister became one of the first world leaders to use this term in relation to Russian aggression.

Trudeau noted that Canada was one of the first countries to initiate proceedings at the International Criminal Court to hold Putin accountable for his war crimes.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Duda called the crimes of the invaders in Ukraine terrorism.

Meanwhile, Macron refused to call the crimes of the Russian army in Ukraine genocide, since he considers Ukrainians and Russians to be fraternal peoples.