Russia Will No Longer Be Able To Produce Hypersonic Missiles Kinzhal – Expert

Russia can no longer continue programs for the production of modern weapons, in particular, the Kinzhal hypersonic aviation missile systems.

This was stated by the head of the Center for Military Legal Research Oleksandr Musiyenko on the air of a united telethon.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Canada has imposed sanctions against Russia's defense sector.

In addition, the Russian economy is forecast to contract by 10% by the end of the year, the biggest drop since 1994.