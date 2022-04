Occupiers Create Analogue Of Donetsk Izoliatsiya Prison In Kherson To Torture Ukrainians – Denisova

In Kherson, the invaders created an analogue of the Donetsk prison Izoliatsiya for torturing Ukrainians.

This was written by Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsperson), Liudmyla Denisova, on her Facebook page.

Kidnappings of pro-Ukrainian activists continue in the region. According to the regional prosecutor's office, 137 people are being held hostage by the Russians, including 4 journalists.

According to Denisova, Kherson and most of Kherson region, temporarily captured by the invaders, are on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe:

106 settlements are left without electricity.

There is less and less food and medicine, and the Russian invaders are taking away the last from the population.

There are no life-saving medicines for people with oncology or diabetes in the region.

The invaders seized a humanitarian hub in Kherson, organized to help the townspeople and medical institutions of the region. The Russians took away medicines, baby food and diapers.

In addition, the invaders have blocked most of Ukraine's information channels and are spreading disinformation through Russian media and social networks.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian occupiers are forcing residents of Kherson region to draw up pensions in accordance with Russian laws.

Also in Kherson region, the invaders are looking for servicemen and activists.