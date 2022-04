The Russian army continues to build up its aviation group near the eastern border of Ukraine, reinforces artillery units, and optimizes existing control, intelligence, and medical support systems.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the morning report on Thursday.

"There is a constant threat of the use of missile weapons by the enemy throughout Ukraine. The occupiers continue to carry out systematic missile and bomb attacks on military and civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions," the report says.

In Volyn and Polissia directions, the enemy did not take active actions.

"Certain units of the armed forces of Belarus continue to carry out tasks to cover the Ukrainian-Belarusian border in Brest and Gomel regions. Planned combat training activities are being carried out," the General Staff noted.

At checkpoints in the Belarusian village of Kholmech, the military police of the armed forces of the Russian Federation and Belarus check personal phones. At the same time, civilians are informed that Ukrainian units can attack at any time.

In the Siverske direction, Russian troops are regrouping units of the Central Military District from the territory of Bryansk and Kursk oblasts, concentrating them in Belgorod and Voronezh oblasts.

"The enemy is strengthening border control, producing engineering equipment for positions, strongholds and ensuring the presence of a small number of personnel, weapons and military equipment on them," the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

In the Slobozhanske direction, the enemy is conducting reconnaissance of probable directions of attack, building up the system of reconnaissance, command and control and medical support. Continues to partially block Kharkov and shells the city with artillery.

In the Donetske and Tavriiske directions, the Russian troops conducted military operations in the areas of Sloviyansk, Popasna, and Kurakhove and assault operations in the city of Mariupol. They were not successful.

In addition, the enemy grouping in the area of ​​Severodonetsk is being strengthened.

Forced mobilization continues in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. According to the General Staff, the Russian command set the task of attracting 60,000-70,000 people to the territory of the so-called DPR, but its implementation amounted to only 20%.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy is taking measures to restore combat capability, replenish ammunition and exert a fiery influence on the units of the Ukrainian troops.

Combat operations are underway in the Oleksandrivka area, attempts are being made to resume the offensive in order to regain lost positions in the Osokorovka area.

In Donetsk and Luhansk regions, eight enemy attacks were repulsed over the past day, a tank, four armored units and six vehicles, as well as one enemy artillery system, were destroyed.

Anti-aircraft missile troops shot down two Russian fighters.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian invaders plan to hold a parade in Mariupol on May 9 if the "special operation" succeeds.

Meanwhile, on the evening of April 13, it became known that in the Black Sea, the Ukrainian military shot down the Russian cruiser Moskva with a Neptune missile.