Part Of Marines In Mariupol Taken Hostage During Breakthrough – Arestovych

In Mariupol, while trying to break through, a part of the 36th Marine Brigade was taken prisoner by the Russians.

Oleksii Arestovych, adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, spoke about this in an interview for Mark Feigin, writes TSN.

“A part went to connect with Azov, and part went to break through to another place, because they were divided among themselves and made decisions based on the situation. In another direction... came under artillery and airstrikes, lost many people and was captured during the battle," he said.

Arestovych denied the widespread Russian media disinformation that there were about a thousand captured Ukrainians. According to him, we are talking about a much smaller number of people.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, units of the 36th Marine Brigade were able to break through to join the Azov regiment.

In addition, the Russian occupiers plan to hold a parade in Mariupol on May 9 if the "special operation" succeeds.

Meanwhile, Russian troops have deployed 13 mobile crematoria in Mariupol.