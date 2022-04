Zelenskyy To Discuss With Macron His Position On Russian Genocide In Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy intends to discuss with French President Emmanuel Macron his position on the Russian genocide in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said this at a joint briefing in Kyiv with Presidents of Poland Andrzej Duda, Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda, Latvia Egils Levits, and Estonia Alar Karis, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I have not heard the President of the French Republic. This statement, if it is true, I will definitely... we do not lose a single detail, such things are very painful for us. Therefore, I will definitely do my best to discuss this issue with him today. If not today, tomorrow, when he finds the time," Zelenskyy said, answering a question from a Polish journalist about Macron's position on Russia's war in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Macron refused to call the crimes of the Russian army in Ukraine genocide since he considers Ukrainians and Russians to be fraternal peoples. In addition, Macron said that he would again hold telephone conversations with Zelenskyy and Putin.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed disappointment that Macron did not recognize Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide.

On April 12, Biden called Russian leader Vladimir Putin a dictator and the war he unleashed in Ukraine genocide.