Chinese scientists have realized the world's longest quantum secure direct communication (QSDC), measuring 100 km, according to the Beijing Academy of Quantum Information Sciences, informed The Xinhua News Agency.

The findings were unveiled in an article titled "Realization of quantum secure direct communication over 100 km fiber with time-bin and phase quantum states," published in the journal Light: Science & Applications.

"QSDC has attracted much attention, and has become one of the strongest candidates for secure communication in the future", – said the paper's introduction.

Before this breakthrough, the longest QSDC distance published was 18 km.

China has been advancing the industrial application of quantum technology. It has achieved a series of breakthroughs in quantum technology in recent years, including the world's first quantum satellite, a 2,000-km quantum communication line between Beijing and Shanghai, and the world's first optical quantum computing machine prototype.